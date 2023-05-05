List of positions with higher special ranks in customs authorities of Azerbaijan changed, following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed a decree on amendments to the "List of positions with higher special ranks in the customs authorities of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The decree reads as follows:

1.1. Paragraphs "Head of the Sumgait Main Customs Administration – Major General of the Customs Service", "Head of the Western Territorial Main Customs Administration - Major General of the Customs Service", "Head of the Southern Territorial Main Customs Administration – Major General of the Customs Service" and "Head of the Northern Territorial Main Customs Administration – Major General of the Customs Service" have been canceled.

1.2. The words "Head of the Main Customs Administration for Energy Resources and Sea Transport" are replaced by the words "Head of the Main Customs Administration for Sea Transport and Energy Resources".

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will resolve issues arising from this Decree.