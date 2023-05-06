Cooperation between Europe, Asia impossible without Azerbaijan - foreign experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The fourth international conference on "Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present and Future" was held on May 2 through 4 in Azerbaijani cities of Baku and Shusha, with the organizational support of ADA University.

Up to 60 delegates from more than 30 countries took part in the conference.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke at the conference and touched upon many important points, in particular about the situation in the region, as well as about the growing role of Azerbaijan in a wide geography, ongoing peace negotiations with Armenia.

Foreign experts shared their opinions with Trend after the conference.

Director of Research Institute for European and American Studies (RIEAS) John Nomikos told Trend that he was impressed by President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the conference.

"President Ilham Aliyev knows how to promote Azerbaijan's interests in the international arena," he said.

Nomikos also said that he was very glad to visit the country. According to him, the best way to get information is to personally visit the country and talk to people. He also pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important partner for European countries.

Polish political scientist and journalist, Jakub Korejba told Trend that cooperation between Europe and Asia is impossible without Azerbaijan.

According to Korejba, it’s very important to understand what role Azerbaijan plays for Eurasia, especially in times of crisis, when important corridors, the main routes of contact between Europe and Asia are blocked, and it’s unknown how long this will last.

"For example, this winter, Azerbaijani gas saved us in Poland, when we, like many other European countries, had to completely rebuild our energy system, find new suppliers of oil, gas, coal, electricity, and we found them in Azerbaijan as well," Korejba said.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate not only with Europe, but is also interested in cooperation with Asia.

"We understand that the future of Eurasia depends on Azerbaijan which wants and can encourage cooperation between Europe and Asia," he said.

Robert Cutler, Fellow of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute told Trend that Azerbaijan is one of two countries capable of providing energy resources to Europe.

"There are only two countries in the world that have serious prospects for gas and oil supplies to Europe - Norway and Azerbaijan," Cutler said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has significant energy resources offshore, which Europe needs, but the potential is not fully realized due to the energy policy of the EU, which, in particular, focused on the purchase of gas from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline.

The expert also noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which, according to him, is one of the most important achievements of international energy cooperation in the post-Soviet era.

The speech which the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered at the fourth international conference in Shusha should be analyzed by both Armenia and a number of other countries and organizations.