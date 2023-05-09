Azerbaijani PM meets with President of SpaceX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation) Gwynne Shotwell on May 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The importance of the preliminary agreement to be signed with SpaceX in connection with the provision of Starlink internet services in Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting.

Significant achievements in the development of information and communication technologies, including e-government, distance learning and space industry in Azerbaijan were brought to the attention.

The fact that Azerbaijan’s capital Baku won the right to host the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in October this year, was assessed as a clear example of the high level of recognition of the country's achievements in this area by the international space community

Moreover, prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and SpaceX were discussed at the meeting.