BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of Israel Isaac Herzog has congratulated the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports, citing the publication on President Herzog's Office page on Twitter.

"Marking with appreciation the 100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, who as President of Azerbaijan laid the foundation for the relationship between our two countries. Congratulations," the statement said.