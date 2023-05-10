Russian MFA talks next round of negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Further work on the draft peace treaty will be continued by Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We see our role in assisting this process, that's why we offered Moscow as platform for the meeting. Our main goal is to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the region. The only alternative way to achieve this goal is by implementing the entire set of trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Zakharova said.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in Washington on May 1-4.

The next meeting in this format is scheduled to be held in Moscow.