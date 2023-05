BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A military prosecutor of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan has been appointed, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

According to the press service, by the order of the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, the duties of the military prosecutor of Nakhchivan were entrusted to the senior investigator for especially important cases of the investigative department of the Prosecutor General's Office Agil Akhundov.