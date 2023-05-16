Heydar Aliyev was leader who played crucial role in formation of modern Azerbaijan - Chairperson of Georgian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Heydar Aliyev is a national leader who played an important role in the formation of modern Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said at the special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The chairperson noted that Heydar Aliyev strengthened the national spirit of the Azerbaijani people, and laid the foundations of national statehood.

"With his effective policy, he turned the country into a strong, prosperous state. And most importantly, he won the hearts of the people. Heydar Aliyev was a supporter of peace in the South Caucasus. He ensured the establishment of strong friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia," he said.

Papuashvili also added that under Heydar Aliyev's exceptional leadership, success has been achieved in the projects of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye energy transit routes and a great legacy to the people of Azerbaijan was left by the wise leader Heydar Aliyev.

The special meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, and representatives of 4 international organizations.