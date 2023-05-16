Heydar Aliyev's life path is example for all of us - Belarus official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Heydar Aliyev played a big role in the successful development of Azerbaijan and made great efforts in the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Mitskevich said, Trend reports.

Mitskevich made the remark at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"The life path of Heydar Aliyev is an example for all of us," the official said.

He also noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a worthy follower of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, is a big friend of Belarus.

The special meeting has been attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.