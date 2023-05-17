Azerbaijan - country that contributes to solving problems, deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan is a country that contributes to the processes taking place in the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov said in his speech at the international "Strengthening Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in the Age of Global Challenges: the Role of the Non-Aligned Movement" conference, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a country that contributes to solving problems," the deputy FM said.

He also noted that the countries of the world are facing conflicts.

"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has 30 years of experience related to this. But in the end, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from [Armenian] occupation. Wars that unfold on the territories of countries sometimes have their impact on the global level," Azimov added.

The international conference being held in Baku is dedicated to Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on May 25.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together politicians and experts from African countries and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa and promoting multilateralism in global geopolitical conditions.

The event is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NAM member countries, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Azerbaijan, as well as by local experts.