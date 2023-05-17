Azerbaijani, Spanish FMs hold meeting (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani, Spanish FMs hold meeting

Politics Materials 17 May 2023 17:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Spanish FMs hold meeting

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares Bueno at the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain, events taking place in the region have been discussed at the meeting.

Will be updated

