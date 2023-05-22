Lithuania - strong supporter of widening EU - Azerbaijan co-op, President Nauseda says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Lithuania is a strong supporter of widening the EU - Azerbaijan cooperation, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

He noted the productive discussions held today with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is currently on an official visit in Vilnius.

Nauseda said that Lithuania is willing to further explore all possibilities offered within the Eastern Partnership, noting that energy cooperation with Azerbaijan is of strategic importance.