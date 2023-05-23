Azerbaijan creates "Labor Protection Center"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan is creating a legal entity of public law - "Labor Protection Center" - on the basis of the central laboratory of State Labor Inspection Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

The Labor Protection Center is a legal entity under public law providing services to employers in the field of labor protection and workplace certification, as well as providing training, consulting and methodological support in these areas.

The powers of the center's founder, specified in Article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the approval of the charter of the center, determining the size of the authorized fund and amending it, creating management bodies, determining the structure, wage fund, the number of employees and the amount of their wages (official salary, salary allowances, bonuses and other payments), as well as the reorganization and liquidation of the center are carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.