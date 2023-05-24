Russia to use all tools for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Russia is currently considering the situation within its available mediating functions, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, speaking about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

"We are using all tools to calm the situation both on the ground and politically. Negotiations are underway at all levels, meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia have been held in Moscow. These contacts continue at all levels. This is the subject of our concrete work," she noted.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020.