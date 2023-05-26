Solving mine issue in Azerbaijan demands greater international involvement - Links EUROPE Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The international community should make more humanitarian efforts to solve the mine problem in Azerbaijan, Links EUROPE Director Dennis Sammut said during the second International Humanitarian Conference on mine clearance on the theme "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We must approach the issue of mine clearance in the South Caucasus from a humanitarian point of view. The international community should make more humanitarian efforts to solve the mine problem in Azerbaijan,” he said.

It is necessary to take into account the rights of hundreds of thousands of people who must return to their lands. We cannot bring the whole world to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, but we can demonstrate Aghdam to the whole world," he said.

Sammut noted that Azerbaijan is the strongest country in the region.

"Mine contamination is a big problem in Azerbaijan, and the country already has a lot of experience in the field of mine clearance. I want to appeal to my colleagues to convene a conference on mine clearance in Azerbaijan by the end of the year," he said.