First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning elections

Politics Materials 28 May 2023 22:24 (UTC +04:00)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning elections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections.

Trend presents the post: “I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Emine khanim on the occasion of the Victory! May the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal andc irreversible! I wish the entire Turkish people the best of health, happiness and peace. May Almighty God protect Azerbaijan and Türkiye!”

