President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Trend reports.

Baroness Emma Nicholson presented to the head of state the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s letter related to the Baku Energy Week.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the letter.

They noted successfully developing bilateral ties between the two nations, touched upon cooperation in the energy and oil-gas sector, underlined years-long fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP and, in this respect, underlined the importance of execution of the South Gas Corridor.

Baroness Emma Nicholson’s participation in the Baku Energy Week was underscored with satisfaction at the meeting.

The meeting also saw discussions on the implementation of trade, small and medium business, social projects, humanitarian ties, exchanged of experience in women’s rights protection and other issues.