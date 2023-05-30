Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in Karabakh is now crucial - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in Karabakh is now crucial, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed," he added.

Michel also noted that he looks forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău, Moldova.

Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is scheduled to be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinău. Earlier, on May 14, Brussels hosted the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Charles Michel.