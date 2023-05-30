Azerbaijan to allocate additional funds for defense and national security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan will allocate additional funds for defense and national security, Trend reports.

According to the updated state budget, it is planned to allocate 1.1 billion manat ($647 million) to further enhance the country's defense capability and national security, including 1 billion manat ($588.2 million) for expenditures on projects and special defense activities.

After the increase, expenditures on projects and activities for special defense purposes will amount to 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion).

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan increased by 16.2 percent, reaching 30.6 billion manat ($18 billion) in 2022. On October 24, 2022, the bill 'On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023' was submitted to the Parliament. The project predicted state budget revenues for 2023 in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18.04 billion), growing by 5.2 percent against 2022, and 16.4 percent compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has been spending a certain amount of the state budget on projects related to its territories liberated following the second Karabakh war in 2020.

For example, last year, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was allocated 370,000 manat ($217,650) to clear the liberated territories, as well as other territories of Azerbaijan affected by war and hostilities from mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices.

Also, as much as 82.8 million manat ($48.7 million) were allocated for the design and construction of new residential complexes in the liberated territories in 2022. A total of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) were allocated from the state budget for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories.