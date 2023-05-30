Number of flights between Azerbaijan and Israel to be increased immediately - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The number of flights between Azerbaijan and Israel will be increased immediately, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek told reporters on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence, Trend reports.

"Today has been a historic day. Isaac Herzog is the second President of Israel to visit Azerbaijan ever. This is the pinnacle in the growth of the relations between our countries. This is the fact that we have truly developed a strategic partnership at its highest level. This morning we have had an excellent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, where we discussed several avenues to further deepen our bilateral relations in various areas, including commerce, tourism," the ambassador said.

According to him, as a result, it was agreed that the number of flights between our countries will be increased immediately.

"We are happy to see the brotherhood that is developing between the peoples of the two countries. The visit of President Herzog is just the beginning of the next level of development of our relations," he added.