Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region pass via checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Footage of the passage of the checkpoint on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road by the Armenian residents of the country's Karabakh region, who were heading from Khankendi to Armenia, has been released today, Trend reports.

The footage showed the passage of the Azerbaijani checkpoint by residents of Armenian origin.

When the checkpoint was just opening, the Armenian residents of Karabakh stated that they allegedly "will never be able to use this road again", but today's footage showed the opposite.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.