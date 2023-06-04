Azerbaijani FM, former Turkish FM hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijani FM noted with satisfaction the activities carried out by Mevlut Cavusoglu towards strengthening brotherly and allied relations at a high level between the two countries during his tenure as Turkish Foreign Minister and expressed his deep gratitude to him.

The minister wished Mevlut Cavusoglu success in his future activities.

Cavusoglu expressed gratitude and pointed out that during his tenure as Foreign Minister he has always promoted the interests of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and will continue to contribute to brotherly and allied relations between the two countries.