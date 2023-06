BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The end of the 44-day second Karabakh war has created new realities in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the closing ceremony of the "Foreign Policy Program" for diplomats at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Armenia and its patrons do not want to accept these realities, they continue their provocations," he said.

Will be updated