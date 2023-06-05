Next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to be held in Washington - FM (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in Washington soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The draft peace treaty [with Armenia] was submitted by Azerbaijan. It's difficult to predict how long this process will take. There are enough outstanding issues that have not yet been agreed," he said.

Previously, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held talks in Washington on May 1 with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Following the talks, Bayramov noted that an agreement was reached on certain paragraphs of the peace treaty.