Azerbaijani Army positions subjected fo fire (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On June 7, starting from 13:35 to 19:45, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavand and Shusha regions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavand and Shusha regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.