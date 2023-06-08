Azerbaijan considers new forms and methods of co-op with border structures of its neighbors - Assistant of President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Meetings and consultations are held in order to organize interaction with border structures of neighboring countries, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Baku.

"New forms and methods of further cooperation are being considered with representatives of Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Türkiye and Iran. I want to mention the experience of conducting joint operational and preventive measures in the Caspian Sea together with our Russian and Kazakh colleagues,” Maharram Aliyev said.

“Mutual friendly visits of border ships are being carried out, working meetings are being held on the line of border control and operational bodies, demarcation works on the Azerbaijani-Russian border are successfully continuing,” he added.

“Another successful cooperation is our cooperation with Uzbek colleagues. A delegation led by Commander of the Border Troops, Major General Husanov visited Azerbaijan and got acquainted with the system of protection of state borders in December 2022. A productive exchange of views took place on the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," he said.