Azerbaijan taking necessary measures to improve border infrastructure - State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The necessary measures are being taken to improve the border infrastructure and improve the social protection of personnel in Azerbaijan, Head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Baku.

He noted that the issues of ensuring border security are under the special attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Over the past 20 years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited various military units of the State Border Service more than 40 times and personally got acquainted with the situation in the units. A set of measures to improve the border security system has been implemented and continues to be implemented with the direct support of the president," he said.

According to Elchin Guliyev, special attention is paid to the creation of border infrastructure in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the Second Karabakh War].

"After the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country, the necessary measures have been taken to organize service and combat activities in the liberated areas of the state border. Gubadli Separate Border Division, rapid reaction force brigades, and various military units have been created," he said.