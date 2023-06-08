Azerbaijani Chair of Parliament congratulates newly elected Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter to the newly elected Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) told Trend.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, on her own behalf and on behalf of the deputies of the Milli Majlis, has congratulated Numan Kurtulmus on his election to the post of Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and conveyed her best wishes to him in the letter.

The strategic alliance between the two countries based on the "One nation, two states" motto is successfully developing in all spheres, including in the field of inter-parliamentary relations.

Gafarova invited Numan Kurtulmus to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The speakers of the parliaments of both countries held a telephone conversation on the same day. The speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) once again congratulated Numan Kurtulmus and wished him success in his future activities. The chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye thanked for the congratulations and said that he would spare no effort to further develop ties between the parliaments of both countries.