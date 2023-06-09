Reintegration of Armenians in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society - only way, expert says (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Issues of reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society were discussed in the release of the analytical "Dialogue with Tofik Abbasov" video project on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was famous Azerbaijani scientist, teacher, educator and public figure, President of the "Simurgh" Association, founder of culturology in Azerbaijan Fuad Mammadov.

Speaking about the reintegration of the Armenians of Karabakh, Mammadov noted that it's necessary to consider the ways leading to peace, cooperation and mutual understanding.

"We must build our better future on the basis of a cultural vision. We need communication and contacts. Everything should happen on the basis of goodwill," he said. "It would be advisable to launch these processes on the territory of Azerbaijan so that the Armenians see these processes really meet the interests of the Armenian people."

"Armenians who live on the territory of Azerbaijan are actually citizens of Azerbaijan. The reintegration of the Armenians of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society is the only way. They are part of the population of Azerbaijan," he added.

