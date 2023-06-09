Azerbaijani FM holds telephone conversation with acting US Assistant Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the bilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US during the telephone conversation, as well as on issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The position of Azerbaijan on the negotiations with Armenia held over the past month and the prospects for resolving open issues on the agenda was brought to attention.