BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the victims of the forest fire, Trend reports.

"Deeply saddened by news of devastating wildfire in Abay region of brotherly Kazakhstan.

Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to all injured.

We express our solidarity with People and Government of brotherly Kazakhstan," the MFA’s post on Twitter said.