Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. On June 12, from 13:35 to 14:35 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the Zarkend settlement of the Basarkechar district fired on positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Demirchidam settlement of Kalbajar district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result, Azerbaijani army units have taken adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.

In addition, members of illegal Armenian armed formations, from 11:15 to 16:50 (GMT+4), under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of our army located in the directions of the Fuzuli and Lachin districts.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the work was immediately stopped.