New opportunities, new horizons have opened up for Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherly relations after election in Türkiye - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. New opportunities, new horizons have opened up for the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherly relations after election in Türkiye, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“Your victory in the election is the manifestation of the Turkish people’s appreciation of the policy you have pursued over the past 20 years. Under your leadership, brotherly Türkiye has travelled great and glorious way to grow into the center of power on international scale. The domestic and foreign policy pursued by you is appreciated by the Turkish people,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that the people of Azerbaijan were happy to hear the news on President Recept Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the election.

“I am sure that new opportunities, new horizons have opened up for the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherly relations after this election. Today, we summarize the works we have done and at the same time, we had an extensive exchange of opinions on the works to be done. The talks held both during one-one-one and expanded meetings once more express our shared intention,” said the head of state.