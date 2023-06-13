Azerbaijan, Türkiye contribute to rise of Turkic world - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan and Türkiye contribute to the rise of the Turkic world, Turkish writer-journalist, analyst Murat Akan told reporters, Trend reports.

"The fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the first visit to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan after the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is of great significance. The personal friendship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Erdogan is the most important factor in making relations between the two states more strategic," Akan said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have made great efforts to create and expand the Organization of Turkic States.

"Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are not only at the level of brotherhood. Important steps have been taken between these two states in trade and the defense industry. In particular, the solidarity shown in the 2020 second Karabakh war has brought serious self-confidence among the Turkic states. Joint project of Türkiye and Azerbaijan for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has caused fear among our enemies," the journalist stressed.

According to Akan, Azerbaijan a leading country in the field of energy, which, together with Türkiye, can develop serious projects in the energy and defense industries, thereby bringing an innovative contribution to the Turkic world.

"The fact that Erdogan made his second official visit to Azerbaijan is a step towards the revival of the Turkic geography of Central Asia. Cooperation between the two fraternal countries will make a great contribution to the Turkic world," he concluded.

A protocol of intent on joint production of UAVs in Azerbaijan was signed on April 27 this year between Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov and CEO of Turkish Baykar company Haluk Bayraktar.