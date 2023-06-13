US to reschedule Washington meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The US looks forward to rescheduling the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers as soon as possible, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that the planned meeting wasn't held due to scheduling issues.

"We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington, as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful dialogue for the South Caucasus region. As we said before, we believe that direct dialogue is a key to resolving the remaining issues. We believe an agreement is within reach. This meeting unfortunately couldn't go forward due to scheduling issues. We look forward to rescheduling it as soon as we can," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA. The ministers were hosted in George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two ministers shared their views on current situation, and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations.

The ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent.