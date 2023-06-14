Azerbaijan attaches great importance to dev't of cooperation with Uzbekistan - AIR Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said during a round table on Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations and early presidential election in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

He stressed that last year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Uzbekistan three times as part of various international events.

According to Shafiyev, one of the important points in the bilateral activity between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is the firm support of both countries in the issue of territorial integrity.

He noted that the support that Uzbekistan has provided and is providing today to Azerbaijan in the fair settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict speaks of close relations between the two countries.

"The trade turnover between our countries is growing at rather high pace. In this matter, we have great potential to intensify cooperation in many areas," Shafiyev said.

In the first quarter of this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $43 million, which is growth of $13 million on annual basis.