Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan is important point - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The recognition of Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is an important point, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after his return from Azerbaijan, where he was on a state visit, Trend reports.

"The attitude towards Pashinyan in Armenia is also extremely important. Pashinyan has not yet stepped back on this issue," Erdogan said.

Previously, Pashinyan said that 86,600 sq. km of the territory of Azerbaijan, recognized by Armenia, includes Karabakh.