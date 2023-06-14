Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan is important point - Turkish president

Politics Materials 14 June 2023 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan is important point - Turkish president

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The recognition of Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is an important point, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after his return from Azerbaijan, where he was on a state visit, Trend reports.

"The attitude towards Pashinyan in Armenia is also extremely important. Pashinyan has not yet stepped back on this issue," Erdogan said.

Previously, Pashinyan said that 86,600 sq. km of the territory of Azerbaijan, recognized by Armenia, includes Karabakh.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more