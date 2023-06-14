EU following closely developments in S. Caucasus - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The EU is following closely developments in the region, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said, Trend reports.

"It is essential to keep up the positive momentum of successive meetings and achieve results at the negotiating table that will benefit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the entire region," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, as the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported today, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the Arazdeen village in the Vedi district subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (Azerbaijan) to intense shelling from 10:00 (GMT+4) on June 14.

“The operational situation is under the control of our units," the MoD said.