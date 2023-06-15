June 15 is marked as National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan. On this day, in 1993, upon the call of the people, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to Baku and was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This day has entered the country's history as National Salvation Day. In June 1997, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the country declared this day a national holiday.

The Azerbaijani people have heroically overcome difficult trials at different stages of history. The country's history has witnessed many decisive moments and individuals who shaped it. One of these historical figures is the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose name as the creator of today's sovereign and strong Azerbaijan is immortalized in history. This is due to his decisions and steps he made that determined the future of Azerbaijan and laid the foundation for important endeavors in the name of the country’s independence.

One of the most significant dates associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev is June 15 - the National Salvation Day, engraved in golden script of Azerbaijani history. The National Salvation Day is not just a holiday on the calendar for the Azerbaijani people, it is a day of great societal, political, and historical significance. June 15, 1993, marks the true salvation of Azerbaijani people. And the creator of this history is the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who played an exceptional role in the development and strengthening of the country's independence, shaping its future, relying on his people, while also being their support.

Azerbaijan, having obtained a historic opportunity to restore its independence in the late 20th century, soon faced the threat of losing this independence. The power crisis in the country reached its climax in June 1993, plunging the republic into chaos and anarchy. The confrontation, which almost escalated into a civil war, became not only a direct threat to the country’s independence but also to the existence as a state.

Thus, the period from 1991 through 1993 in the recent history of the country are remembered as a period of chaos, lawlessness, and adventurous experiments. All of this occurred because at that time, the state was led by individuals who lacked leadership qualities, unable to assess political events, forecast the future, or find a way out even from ordinary situations.

At that pivotal moment, during that crucial period, the Azerbaijani people needed a leader with exceptional intellect, significant political experience, and a resolute character. The ongoing Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the deteriorating political situation, and the worsening social conditions day by day necessitated a leader capable of saving the country from these hardships and leading the nation forward. These circumstances led to the return of Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of the country.

Azerbaijani society was convinced that Heydar Aliyev was the sole individual capable of leading the recently restored independent country out of the difficult situation it had found itself in. Thus, on June 9, 1993, the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, in response to the call of the people, returned to Baku and saved Azerbaijan from calamities and the prospect of an even more dire fate than that of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. This day literally became a turning point in the destiny of the country, marking an important step towards great development.

Over the following years, Azerbaijan underwent a true rebirth: Heydar Aliyev succeeded in achieving a ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict zone, the historic "Contract of the Century" was signed, and the construction of the national economy began. Azerbaijan has established a professional regular army. Additionally, the country became active on the international diplomatic front. All of these factors gradually led to the formation of the country as an independent, strong, and developing state, step by step.

Today, Azerbaijan has even greater goals ahead. Each day brings Azerbaijan closer to these objectives. Leading global circles openly recognize that Azerbaijan, alongside becoming the strongest country in the region, is increasing its political weight on the global stage day by day.

Thanks to Heydar Aliyev, a solid foundation was laid, upon which, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, today's Azerbaijan was built - a victorious country and a regional leader in every aspect. A country that commands the respect of all global powers. A country that the National Leader would be proud of.