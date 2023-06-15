Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Footage showing Armenian armed forces opening fire at Lachin border checkpoint released (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 15 June 2023 18:22 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Footage has appeared clearly showing opening fire at the Lachin border checkpoint from Armenia, Trend reports.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin border checkpoint, was injured.

The Armenian armed forces' firing point was suppressed by return fire, the combat situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units.

The injured soldier was given first aid, and his life is out of danger.

