Azerbaijan, Armenia should work together on open issues - Marija Pejcinovic Buric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia should work together on open issues, said the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, addressing the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

"One of the measures that would be important and completely fall within the competence of the organization is confidence building measures. Three rounds of these confidence building measures have been concluded," she said.

She also noted the importance of visits of the Council of Europe's delegations to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The one in Azerbaijan already took place two weeks or three weeks ago, and the one for Armenia is agreed in two weeks' time. The purpose of that is really to review all the pertinent issues. And I think that the work that has been done recently is very important. I could only encourage more dialogue more, listening to each other," said Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

She pointed out that Azerbaijan and Armenia should working together on open issues such as the missing persons, the mine, maps and all the respective other issues that are at stake.

Buric believes that nothing can replace this working together on the peace and certainly.

"We can assist but the main and important part relies on the leaders of the two countries. I can see that the meetings are taking place, but there are still problems that are not solved. We certainly need to have more resolution of conflicts rather than new ones," she concluded.