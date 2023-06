BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The information that Azerbaijani army units fired small arms at the civilian infrastructure in the Armenian village of Arazdeen on June 20, at 16:30 (GMT+4) is another lie of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, which does not correspond to reality, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"We categorically refute this information disseminated by the Armenian side," the ministry said.