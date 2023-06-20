Azerbaijan resolute to ensure dignified return of IDPs to their homes - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry shared a tweet in connection with the World Refugee Day, Trend reports via tweet of the country's.

"Today marks World Refugee Day. As a result of Armenia's aggression for almost 30 years, Azerbaijan has one of the largest IDP and refugees per capita in the world. Initiating reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, Azerbaijan is resolute to ensure a dignified return of IDPs to their homes," the ministry added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020 [as a result of the second Karabakh war], Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

To date, Azerbaijan's former IDPs have returned to the liberated villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district) and Lachin city.