BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. An agreement has been approved between the Government of Azerbaijan, the Government of Georgia and the Government of Türkiye on primary information exchange to simplify transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the agreement.

The agreement was signed on August 18, 2022, in Baku.