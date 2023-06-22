ECRI welcomes positive developments in Azerbaijan in migrant integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Council of Europe anti-racism body ECRI welcomes the positive developments in Azerbaijan in migrant integration, Trend reports.

ECRI says in its latest report that over the past seven years, Azerbaijan has developed good practices in education and migrant integration.

“Since the previous report adopted in March 2016, progress has been made and good practices have been developed, the report says. Human rights related topics have been integrated into school curricula. The authorities’ efforts to regularize the legal status of migrants irregularly present in Azerbaijan have yielded positive results and notably led to a 10% reduction in the number of these persons in the country. The Law on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information now prohibits Internet providers and individuals from distributing any information promoting violence, religious extremism or inciting hatred and obliges them to take down and remove such illegal content within eight hours,” reads the report.

Reportedly, considerable endeavors were dedicated to the integration of migrants, guaranteeing their access to public services and benefits that are accessible to them. Streamlined and expedited electronic processes were implemented to simplify the issuance of work and residence permits. Migrant workers who have obtained permanent residence now receive equal social protection rights as citizens of Azerbaijan, while refugees have been granted the right to enter the labor market since 2020.