Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully developing in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are successfully developing in all areas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

Noting the strategic nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the head of state hailed the successful development of bilateral ties in all areas. The President of Azerbaijan underlined that the agenda of bilateral relations is broad.

Saying that the successful implementation of the agreements reached during President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s visit to Azerbaijan last year, and his trip to Kazakhstan this year was constantly taken into account, President Ilham Aliyev described it as a sign of the high level of bilateral cooperation. The head of state pointed out that relations between the two countries are of great importance for regional cooperation, including cooperation in the Caspian basin and in a wider area. The President of Azerbaijan said that there is great potential for the further expansion of this cooperation, stressing that all this serves to increase the volume of trade turnover, create additional business opportunities, implement large-scale projects in energy, transport and other areas.