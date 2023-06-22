Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to cooperate on digitalization of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will cooperate on digitalization of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR), Trend reports.

In this regard, following the negotiations between the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, a "Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan to expand cooperation in the field of transport and digitalization of the Middle Corridor".

Approximately five billion euro will be invested in infrastructure and process efficiency improvement of the TITR in the next five years. This route plays a significant role in integrating Central Asian producers with global markets in the direction of Türkiye, North African countries, and Southern Europe.

The purpose of this route is to facilitate the transit of goods through countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Poland, and Romania. These eight countries have been working together within the framework of the project since 2017.