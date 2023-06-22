British universities most popular among Azerbaijani students - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. British universities are the most popular among Azerbaijani students, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said at an event dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - the birthday of King Charles III, Trend reports.

He noted that an agreement was reached this month on the first British-Azerbaijani double degree program between the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry and the University of Warwick, on a master's degree in renewable and sustainable energy.

"This month, the Prime Minister's trade representative, Baroness Nicholson, visited Azerbaijan not for the first, but for the ninth time. She had important discussions with the head of state and other officials, including the Minister of Energy," he said.