We are grateful to Azerbaijan for pledge to help restore Ukraine's Irpin - British Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for the pledge to help restore the Ukrainian city of Irpin, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the event dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - the birthday of King Charles III.

"I am also pleased with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, in the conference in London on the restoration of Ukraine," he said.

In addition, the Ambassador welcomed the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Chisinau this month.