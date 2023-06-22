Interior Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold phone talk (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A telephone conversation took place between the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye Vilayat Eyvazov and Ali Yerlikaya, Trend reports citing the tweet of Turkish minister.

"Together with the commander-in-chief of our gendarmerie, General Arif Chetin, we had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Internal Affairs of friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov. With our esteemed colleague, we shared our thoughts on further strengthening ties between the two countries," he wrote.