Reps of Azerbaijani Ombudsperson visit temporary detention place in Gadabay police department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Members of the National Preventive Group visited a place of temporary detention in the police department of Azerbaijan's Gadabay district as part of the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

During the visit, the persons kept in the isolation ward were received confidentially, including five people detained and arrested administratively during the incident in the district's Soyudlu village, and the appeals of each of them were heard.

The persons received said that they had no complaints about their treatment, provision of food, or conditions of detention, and thanked the Ombudsperson for keeping the issue of ensuring their rights in the spotlight.

The detainees were explained their rights, each was provided with legal advice on their appeals in connection with court decisions against them.

